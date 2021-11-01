The 76ers unveiled their 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition jerseys Monday and dove back into their rich history to do so.

The Sixers, who played at the Spectrum from 1967-96, honored their former arena in the new uniforms. The iconic venue hosted Julius “Doctor J” Erving, Charles Barkley, and so many more. It was also home to the Flyers and the “Broad Street Bullies.”

A representation of the Spectrum is featured on the side of the shorts, while the side panel includes colors to showcase all four Philly teams. The Sixers, Eagles, Flyers, and Phillies are recognized in the blue, green, orange and red.

In order to fully bring back the vibe of “America’s Showplace,” Sixers players posed for shots in the new jerseys. The images have a real vintage feel, complete with landline phones, viewfinder toys and boom boxes. Even former announcer Mark Zumoff, who was recently replaced by Kate Scott, did an old school jersey commercial.

The Sixers will first wear the jerseys on Wednesday when they play the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center.