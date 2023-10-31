Sixers pick up fourth-year option of Jaden Springer’s contract

As expected, the 76ers picked up the fourth-year option on Jaden Springer’s rookie-scale contract.

The team had until Tuesday’s deadline to do so to avoid the reserve guard becoming a free agent following the season.

Springer was the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. His fourth-year option is for $4 million.

The 21-year-old is averaging 1.0 point, 1.0 assist, 1.5 blocks and 6.0 minutes this season. This is the first season Springer has been viewed as a rotation player.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sixers trade James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Filip Petrušev to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster deal

The 6-foot-4, 204-pounder led the University of Tennessee in scoring with 12.5 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists during his lone college season in 2020-21. He earned Southeastern Conference All-Freshman honors.

Springer played in mostly mop-up duty during his first two NBA seasons and spent most of his time in the G League, where he led the Delaware Blue Coats to a title this past season. Springer was named the championship’s most valuable player.

The Charlotte native has a lot of potential. He can play both guard positions, but he’s not a true point guard and is a little undersized for a typical NBA shooting guard.

He’s an elite shot-blocker and a solid overall defender when he stays out of foul trouble.