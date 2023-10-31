Skip to content
Sixers pick up fourth-year option of Jaden Springer’s contract

Springer was the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. His fourth-year option is for $4 million.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer poses during media day at the Sixers practice facility in Camden, NJ on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer poses during media day at the Sixers practice facility in Camden, NJ on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

As expected, the 76ers picked up the fourth-year option on Jaden Springer’s rookie-scale contract.

The team had until Tuesday’s deadline to do so to avoid the reserve guard becoming a free agent following the season.

The 21-year-old is averaging 1.0 point, 1.0 assist, 1.5 blocks and 6.0 minutes this season. This is the first season Springer has been viewed as a rotation player.

The 6-foot-4, 204-pounder led the University of Tennessee in scoring with 12.5 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists during his lone college season in 2020-21. He earned Southeastern Conference All-Freshman honors.

Springer played in mostly mop-up duty during his first two NBA seasons and spent most of his time in the G League, where he led the Delaware Blue Coats to a title this past season. Springer was named the championship’s most valuable player.

The Charlotte native has a lot of potential. He can play both guard positions, but he’s not a true point guard and is a little undersized for a typical NBA shooting guard.

He’s an elite shot-blocker and a solid overall defender when he stays out of foul trouble.