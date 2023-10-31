Sixers send James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Filip Petrušev to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster deal

DENVER — James Harden got his wish.

Early Tuesday, the 76ers parted ways with the disgruntled point guard, who longer wanted to play for them, in blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sixers packaged Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrušev to L.A. for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 draft-pick swap and additional first-rounder from a third team, league sources confirmed. The Sixers also waived Danny Green to create a roster spot.

This will be a homecoming for Morris and Covington. Morris, a North Philly native, was a standout player at Prep Charter High School. Covington was the Sixers standout small forward for a little over four seasons before being traded the Minnesota Timberwolves in a package for Jimmy Butler on Nov. 12, 2018.

This move comes four months after Harden picked up his $35.6 million player option for this season. He did so with the expectation that Daryl Morey, the Sixers president of basketball operations, would trade him this summer to the Clippers.

But the Sixers suspended trade talks for him in August, leading to the disgruntled point guard calling Morey “a liar.”

Harden also vowed to never be part of an organization that includes Morey. He, however, reported to training camp after missing media day in Camden and the first training camp practice at Colorado State University.

The Clippers remained interested and had been talking to multiple teams in an effort to acquire draft-pick swaps for the Sixers. But at the time, a league source said draft-pick swap in a package for the three-time scoring champion might not move the needle for the Sixers. The source said the Sixers were interested in the type of deal that would include Terance Mann and first-round picks.

An unwillingness to part ways with Mann seemingly led to the two sides ending trade decisions for a second time on Oct. 16. And that was around the same time that Harden was a no-show at practice.

Harden went absent following a team practice on Oct. 15 and didn’t return until Wednesday. The Sixers said he was away dealing with a personal matter. However, they were surprised when he didn’t show up for practice on Oct. 18. And it was no secret that he was frustrated that the Sixers haven’t progressed in trade talks with the Clippers.

Then upon his return, Harden expected to accompany his teammates on the road trip. Even after the Sixers have instructed him to stay behind to “ramp up” his conditioning, Harden still tried to board the team flight to Milwaukee.

He also missed all four preseason games, and only participated in one scrimmage before the season.

But the teams came to an agreement early Tuesday morning.. And one could argue that Harden’s tenure in Philly was a letdown.

The city was ecstatic when the Sixers acquired him on Feb. 10, 2022, from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons. The belief was that he would help catapult the team into an NBA Finals appearance. Now, two postseason appearances later, the team still has a second-round ceiling.

Harden did lead the NBA in assists this season at 10.7 per game. He is the first Sixer to win the league assist title since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68. Harden and MVP Joel Embiid, who won his second straight scoring title, formed one of the league’s best duos.

But he will be remembered his poor performance in an embarrassing 112-88 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden.

The three-time scoring champion looked uninterested from the start and scored just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting to go with five turnovers. This marked the second time in as many seasons that Harden had a lackluster effort in the final game of the season.

He finished with 11 points, nine assists, and four turnovers in a 99-90 conference semifinal loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 on May 12, 2022. Harden was held scoreless in the second half.

While he struggled in closeout and winner-take-all Game 7 playoff games, his selfless play was a major reason the Sixers were one of the league’s hottest teams heading into the playoffs.

Yet critics will use the 34-year-old’s off-day ventures out of town as examples of him not being dedicated to the game. That, they say, is part of the reason why you can’t win a championship with him.

And because of that, a lot of Sixers fans are excited that the team is trading him.