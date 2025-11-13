Sixers’ Joel Embiid will remain sidelined vs. Pistons with right knee soreness

DETROIT — Joel Embiid will remain sidelined with right knee soreness when the 76ers face the Detroit Pistons in Friday night’s East Group B game of the NBA Cup at Little Caesars Arena.

The 76ers center has missed the last two games. Embiid sat out Monday’s 102-100 home victory over the Boston Celtics because of the knee soreness. He also missed Sunday’s 111-108 home loss to the Pistons because he doesn’t play on back-to-back nights to rest his left knee.

Embiid, who has no structural damage to his right knee, was listed as day to day before being ruled out for Friday’s game.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder has already missed five of the Sixers’ 11 games because of his knee ailments. He is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 23.3 minutes.

The 2023 MVP had his best game of the season in Saturday’s 130-120 home victory against the Toronto Raptors. Embiid finished with 29 points on 10-for-16 shooting, along with making 8 of 9 free throws. He also had six rebounds, four assists, and one block while logging a season-high 25 minutes, 57 seconds.

VJ Edgecombe is questionable for the game against the Pistons (10-2, 1-0 NBA Cup) with a back spasm.

Paul George (left knee surgery recovery) and Jared McCain (NBA G League assignment) also will miss Friday’s game. Two-way player Hunter Sallis (G League assignment) is questionable.

The Sixers (7-4, 0-1) have lost their last two games against the Pistons, dating back to last season. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30 points and 6.8 assists during his previous four games against Detroit.