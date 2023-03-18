P.J. Tucker, Jalen McDaniels listed as questionable for Sixers’ game against the Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — P.J. Tucker (left ankle soreness) and Jalen McDaniels (right hip bruise) are listed as questionable to play in the 76ers’ game at the Indiana Pacers Saturday night.

The matchup against the Pacers comes on the second night of a road back-to-back set, after the Sixers trounced the Charlotte Hornets, 121-82, Friday night at the Spectrum Center. Perhaps more notable is that stars Joel Embiid and James Harden are not listed on Saturday afternoon’s injury report, indicating they are expected to play.

Both players have recently rested one game of a back-to-back during this grueling March that includes 12 of 15 games on the road. Embiid, who has been managing a foot issue for much of the season, missed a March 1 win at the Miami Heat. Harden, who was out for about a month early in the season with a foot tendon strain, did not play in a March 7 victory at the Minnesota Timberwolves. Yet Embiid — along with fellow starters Tucker, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey — rested the entire fourth quarter of Friday’s blowout win in Charlotte, while Harden played less than three minutes.

Tucker, who missed the Sixers’ March 6 win at Indiana with back spasms, is averaging 3.4 points and four rebounds per game in his first season in Philly. McDaniels, who was out the Sixers’ past two games after sustaining his injury during last Sunday’s win over the Washington Wizards, is averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13 contests since joining the Sixers in a deadline trade.

The Sixers (47-22) take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday’s meeting against the Pacers. They will enter the night in third place in the Eastern Conference standings, one game back of the second-place Boston Celtics. They have three two back-to-back sets remaining after Saturday: March 24 and 25 at the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, and April 6 and 7 vs. the Miami Heat and at the Atlanta Hawks.