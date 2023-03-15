P.J. Tucker cares more about the Sixers’ level of focus than their playoff seeding

CLEVELAND — P.J. Tucker has a simple goal for the 76ers.

The power forward just wants his team to win and advance to the next game. He also hopes that “everyone continues to hit on all cylinders.”

“Now, it’s funny because of all the jockeying for position for the playoffs, and everybody trying to figure out the seeding,” said Tucker, whose Sixers faced the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “For me, I’ve said this countless times: I don’t care about the seedings. I’m more about how my team is feeling.”

The Sixers, who were third in the Eastern Conference with a 45-22 record, sat three games ahead of the fourth-place Cavs before Wednesday’s game. Philly was also a game behind the second-place Boston Celtics with 15 games remaining.

Tucker believes the Sixers’ seeding shouldn’t effect title chances if they’re locked in. While he would obviously love to get the No. 1 seed and have home-court advantage, even that’s not a guarantee.

Tucker played last season for the Miami Heat, who were the East’s top seed. However, they lost to the Celtics in the conference finals. Two seasons ago, the Sixers were the top seed and lost in the second round. Meanwhile, Tucker was a member of the third-place Milwaukee Bucks, who went on to win the NBA title.

“Think about this: You think [Golden State Warriors coach] Steve Kerr and them are worried about seeding? Winning,” Tucker said of the defending NBA champions.

The Warriors, winners of four of the last eight NBA titles, were fifth in the Western Conference heading into Wednesday’s game at the Los Angeles Clippers.

“They don’t give a [expletive],” Tucker said. “They’re like, ‘We’re going to lose and be locked in.’ They’re like ‘we can get healthy and we’re here,’ they feel like they can win. That, to me, is huge.”

Tucker adjusted to role in Philly

Things are different for Tucker this year.

His role in Philly is different from the space he occupied with the Heat or in previous stops with the Bucks and Houston Rockets.

“So you have to kind of adjust it, and get comfortable with it,” Tucker said.

He’s had to learn to play alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris among others.

“So learning how to play differently with different people,” Tucker said.

He continues to deal nerve damage, a left calf ailment, and back spasms. However, Tucker’s presence has been more noticeable as of late — especially on the defensive end.

In Sunday’s win versus the Washington Wizards, Tucker locked down Kristaps Porzingis, who came into the contest averaging 23.2 points. Tucker held the 7-foot-4 power forward to nine points on 4-for-15 shooting.

Still chasing

There’s been a different vibe around the Sixers since the All-Star break as they prepare for the postseason.

At this time of year, for teams that sit ahead of the pack, the final 20 games or so are about management. They use that time to work on scenarios and getting ready for the playoffs.

But the Sixers are right in the thick of the Eastern Conference, and still have a chance to compete for the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds.

“This is different this year, and every year is different,” coach Doc Rivers said. “This year, we’re chasing still. The whole East and West [is still chasing]. Every game matters. It matters in the standings. It matters with tiebreaks.

“But you still have to get through that and stay whole, stay healthy, and stay fresh. So it’s more of a challenge in some ways.”