NBA executives and league sources were right: P.J. Tucker is joining the 76ers.

Tucker will sign a three-year, $33.2 million deal to join forces with Joel Embiid and James Harden, according to sources.

The Sixers will also add Danuel House to a two-year, $8.5 million deal. As a result, there will be a Houston Rockets reunion in Philly with House, Tucker, Harden and Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

Tucker and House officially came to an agreement on Thursday after the 6 p.m. start to free agency. His contract can be finalized after noon on July 6.

This comes one day after Harden opted out of his $47.36 million player option for the upcoming season to clear enough salary cap space for the Sixers to sign Tucker.

It also comes several days after Tucker declined a three-year, $27 million offer to remain with the Miami Heat. Those actions went in line with what sources said over the past several days about his agreement with the Sixers, which was called a “done deal.”

No matter how much former Heat teammates tried to convince him to stay, sources said he was adamant about becoming a Sixer. They said the same thing following Thursday morning’s report that the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls were expected to offer Tucker the full mid-level.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound power forward, who turned 37 years old on May 5, averaged just 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists this past season. But he shot a career-best 41.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Tucker also has a physical presence on defense and can guard multiple positions while battling for rebounds. Offensively, he creates a matchup problem for opposing post players as a small-ball post player. And he brings a toughness the Sixers desperately need.

His toughness played a major role in the Heat eliminating the Sixers in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals in May. Following the Game 6 loss, Embiid talked about his desire to play with someone like Tucker.

“He’s just physical and he’s tough, and they have a few of those guys,” Embiid said. “Since I’ve been here, I’d be lying if I said we’ve had those types of guys. Nothing against what we have, it’s just the truth. We never have P.J. Tucker. That’s really what I’m trying say.

“I think physicality, once you get to the playoffs or the later rounds, you need that. You need those guys that are really tough.”

Meanwhile, House played this season for the Rockets, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz. The 6-foot-6 reserve swingman averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 42 combined games with seven starts.

House used to played for the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers NBA G League affiliate. He got his break as a NBA three-and-d players with the Rockets. Ideally he’s a guy that can make spot-up three-pointer. But he’s had some up and down seasons.

House, 29, played 3 ½ seasons for the Rockets before being waived on Dec. 18. Harden, 32, spent a little over eight seasons with the Rockets before forcing a trade to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 13, 2021. Tucker, 37, spent 3½ seasons in Houston before being traded to Milwaukee at the 2021 trade deadline.