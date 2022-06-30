A few thoughts in the wake of Wednesday’s news that James Harden will be opting out of his contract in order to sign a deal that gives the Sixers more flexibility to build their roster.

1. How much talent can the Sixers add?

The best-case scenario for the Sixers would be a world in which they are able to use both the $10.3 million mid-level exception and the $4.03 million bi-annual exception. That would give them the ability to spend a combined $14.33 million on free agents who require contracts above the NBA’s minimum salary. Current reporting suggests the Sixers plan on using the full MLE ($10.3 million) to sign Heat veteran swing man P.J. Tucker. They could then use the bi-annual exception to sign a free agent bench piece. In terms of quality of player, think Georges Niang, who signed for $3.5 million last year.

If the Sixers use either the full MLE, or the bi-annual exception, they will be hard-capped at around $157 million in total salary for the season. A lot of the math depends on the exact terms of Harden’s new contract, specifically the cap hit in Year 1 (the upcoming season). Let’s say Harden signs a three-year, $112 million deal that pays him $35 million in Year 1, 37.8 million in Year 2, and $40 million in Year 3.

Factoring in a $35 million cap hit for Harden, plus the full MLE and BAE, the Sixers’ total salary would sit somewhere north of $153.5 million for a 10-player rotation:

STARTERS: Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tucker, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

BENCH: De’Anthony Melton, Matisse Thybulle, Georges Niang, the BAE free agent, veteran minimum big man

RESERVES: Isaiah Joe, Paul Reed, Charles Bassey, Jaden Springer, a young minimum player

In this scenario, the Sixers would have to find a trade for Furkan Korkmaz’s $5 million salary and Shake Milton’s $2 million salary.

The Sixers would have some wiggle room, but not much.

2. Assuming the Sixers do sign Tucker, what else can they do?

Looking at the above depth chart, the biggest need is a veteran wing who can play the three. They could also use a veteran ball handler. Given those needs, you can see why the Rockets’ Eric Gordon is a player the Sixers are interested in acquiring. He really is the ideal player: he’s a good defensive wing, but he can also handle the ball. He’s a good corner three-point shooter, and last year he shot 41.2% overall from deep. A player like Gordon would give Doc Rivers a ton of options. He could start Gordon at the three, Tucker at the four and bring Harris off the bench for some scoring. He could start Gordon at the two, Tucker at the three, and bring Maxey off the bench for some scoring.

Thing is, the Sixers will be hard-pressed to add Gordon without moving either Harris or Melton. They can cobble together enough salary with Thybulle, Korkmaz, Niang, Springer and Milton, but it would leave them with a payroll north of $161 million, which is not allowed.

3. So does this all come back to trading Harris?

Not necessarily, though I would argue that their best starting five with Tucker in the fold would have Tucker at the four and a wing who can give a better combination of defense and catch-and-shoot ability than Harris.

The Sixers could try to work a sign-and-trade for one of the free agents who fits their profile. If a free agent like Bruce Brown or Donte DiVincenzo or Luguentz Dortz was willing to sign for $15 million or less, the Sixers could make the numbers work by shipping the Gordon trade package out in a sign-and-trade. Things would be tight: they’d probably have to use the BAE on a backup big man, and maybe not the whole thing. And they’d be limited in their ability to add salary during the season. But they’d have a very interesting rotation. The combination of Tucker with a defender like Dortz or Brown would pair very nicely with Maxey and Harden. They could pair Melton and Harris coming off the bench in the minutes where Maxey or Harden is on the bench. They could start Melton and Harris and bring Maxey and Tucker off the bench. Throw in a competent backup big on the BAE, and that’s a strong eight-man rotation that makes a ton of sense. Behind them they’d have Isaiah Joe, Paul Reed, Charles Bassey, and four minimum-level end-of-the-benchers.

Again, things would be tight. If they were able to start Tucker’s contract at $9 million and sign a back-up big for $3 million using the BAE, they’d have about $155 million in salary including the aforementioned $15 million-a-year free agent.

Clearly, Harris and his salary are a big variable. Buckle up. The show starts tonight.