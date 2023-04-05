P.J. Tucker’s shot making comes alive in Sixers’ win over Celtics: ‘We don’t win that game without him’

Joel Embiid leaned to his right from his seat at his locker to quietly compliment P.J. Tucker.

The veteran forward had buried three corner three-pointers in two minutes of crunch time of the 76ers’ 103-101 victory over the Boston Celtics Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. In return, Tucker praised Embiid for his “perfect passes” whenever the superstar center got swarmed by an extra defender.

On a night Embiid may have ended the NBA’s Most Valuable Player race by scoring 52 points on a stunning 20-of-25 from the floor and 12-of-13 from the free-throw line performance, the big man’s passes to Tucker arguably clinched the Sixers’ first win this season over a rival that they also will likely face in the playoffs’ second round. Yet Tucker also needed to sink the long-range shots, giving the veteran normally lauded for his dirty work some rare offensive shine.

» READ MORE: Inside Sixers: A new home, De’Anthony Melton’s chess skills and avoiding the MVP narrative

Advertisement

“We don’t win that game without him,” Embiid said of Tucker.

Tucker downplayed the impact — or any personal gratification — from recording his second-highest scoring output of the season, reiterating, “I don’t chase points. I don’t chase rebounds. I chase wins.” Instead, he thanked James Harden — who made the schematic suggestion to move Tucker to the corner (where he entered Tuesday making 40.3% of his attempts this season) and Tobias Harris to the dunker spot — for “trusting and believing in me always.”

Tucker banged his first deep shot in front of the Celtics’ bench to break an 89-89 tie with less than three minutes remaining, celebrating by sharply swooping three fingers in an underhand motion. He hit another on the Sixers’ next possession to extend their lead to 95-89. Then, with 53.3 seconds remaining, he drained a shot from the opposite corner to make the score 101-95.

The Sixers (52-27) needed that cushion to prevent disaster, after committing a multitude of errors in the final seconds before escaping with the win.

“They left me open on purpose,” Tucker said. " … That’s how it is. You make one, [then] you make two.”

Added coach Doc Rivers: “He’s been in big moments. He’s going to shoot it. They were going to help off of him. We said that in a timeout. And he stepped up and made them.”

Tucker’s big finish arrived down the stretch of an uneven first season with the Sixers, due to issues with his health and with finding offensive rhythm. Knee surgery last summer put him behind at the start of the season. Then, a nerve issue originating from his neck caused numbness down his arm and into his hand.

But Tucker also has not always received frequent touches on a team with Embiid, Harden, Harris and Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup. Tucker went scoreless in 22 games, including seven without attempting a shot. That has not changed his focus on the defensive end — where he is willing to guard imposing scorers such as back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and be the Sixers’ most boisterous communicator — while also battling for rebounds (averaging four per game) and setting screens.

“I just know how to handle him like the back of my hand,” Harden said of Tucker. “There was a lot of frustration as far as where he needs to be on the floor. We’re still trying to work that out. Tonight he was great. …

“Hopefully, this game can build his confidence, and we can keep going from there.”

Now, the Sixers are approaching the time of the season that represents why Tucker was last summer’s free-agency priority. He has championship experience, winning the 2021 NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. And when the Miami Heat eliminated the Sixers in last year’s second round of the playoffs, Embiid lamented that his team did not have anybody like Tucker on the roster.

Fast forward to Tuesday night, when Tucker’s late shot-making became the subject of Embiid’s praise.

“We really got that win because of him,” he said.

» READ MORE: Tobias Harris hopes Sixers get their mojo back in time for NBA playoffs