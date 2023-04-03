P.J. Tucker donates sneakers from personal collection to Sixers Youth Foundation auction

P.J. Tucker is one of the NBA’s most passionate sneakerheads. But he is letting go of seven pairs from his personal collection — for a charitable cause.

Those shoes will be auctioned off by the Sixers Youth Foundation, the nonprofit extension of the organization. The auction will run from 10 a.m. Monday through the final buzzer of Thursday’s regular-season home finale against the Miami Heat. Bidding takes place at SixersYouthFoundation.org/auction.

“That’s kind of what makes it real, just having that connection,” Tucker said of using his love of sneakers to contribute to the cause. “Not just doing something to do it, but it actually being something that you like and enjoy doing and it being able to benefit kids and raise money, I think that’s what makes it natural and easy.”

» READ MORE: NBA coaches speak to dominance displayed by Joel Embiid, the league’s most unstoppable player

Advertisement

Tucker said he chose pairs that he “thought people would want,” including some that are game-worn and some that are brand new. One of his favorites in the collection are the Nike LeBron 7s in University of Kentucky blue, which he wore on media day because the coloring is “kind of close to our blue, so they look good with the uniform. Another is the Nike Kobe 6 with Prada floral print, which he called “probably top five shoes that I’ve ever created.” All sneakers are autographed by Tucker, and come with a box, framed photo of the shoe and certificate of authenticity.

Full list of sneakers available for bidding:

Nike Kobe 6 featuring Prada floral print Jordan 3 White Cement Nike LeBron 7 “University of Kentucky” Promo Nike Hyperdunks with Cuttino Mobley “Philly Cat” inscription on tongue Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 (Green) Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 (Yellow) Nike Air Zoom GT Run

“We are so grateful to partner with P.J. Tucker for the [third annual] Sixers Youth Foundation sneaker auction,” Sixers Youth Foundation chair Marjorie Harris said in a news release. “P.J. truly represents what it means to be a 76er — using his platform and voice to give back to the communities where our fans live, work and play.

“P.J. jumped at the opportunity to participate, and his generosity underscores how this event continues to gain momentum and make a difference for our local youth each year.”