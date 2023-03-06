Suffering from back spasms, Sixers’ P.J. Tucker will allow ‘feel’ to determine his status vs. Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris attended but did not participate in Monday morning’s shootaround. The 76ers forwards still remain questionable for their team’s contest against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This comes after both players left Saturday’s 133-130 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with ailments.

Harris didn’t play after intermission because of a bruised left calf he suffered in the first half. Tucker walked off the court in the third quarter and headed straight to the locker room with back spasms. He also didn’t return.

“I’m going to warm up and see how I feel,” Tucker said before Monday’s game. “If I feel good enough, then I’ll still play. But if not, then no.”

With 19 games remaining in the regular season, the 37-year-old knows it’s important for him to be healthy for the playoffs. As a result, he and the Sixers are trying to make “smart” decisions about his availability and make sure he doesn’t return too soon.

Tucker received treatment on his back on Sunday and was stretched by a chiropractor. He returned to the trainer’s table Monday morning and after shootaround.

“That helped out a lot,” Tucker said.

Tucker was scheduled to miss a couple upcoming games as part of the team’s load-management approach. They could decide to utilize that plan and rest him against the Pacers after this back injury.

The Sixers’ schedule could also provide a brief respite for Tucker. They will face the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night at the Target Center before getting two days off before hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

“It’s just a feel,” Tucker said when asked what will determine his availability. “Obviously, it’s not like a rolled ankle or something like that where it’s a little more manageable. With back spasms, you can’t run, you can’t jump, essential stuff. You can’t do that, then it’s hard to play.”

Tucker is averaging 3.6 points and 4.0 rebounds, while Harris is averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Monday’s game will be the fourth contest of the Sixers’ five-game road trip. They take a 41-22 record into the matchup against the Pacers (29-36).