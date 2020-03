LOS ANGELES — In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin dissect the 76ers’ 120-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Staples Center. Then they talk about Glenn Robinson III’s big game and Shake Milton’s 12 points and five turnovers. And the duo ends the podcast by breaking down the performance of Al Horford and Alec Burks.