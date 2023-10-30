Sixers vs. Blazers takeaways: Nick Nurse’s imprint, Tobias Harris’ shooting and Jaden Springer’s foul trouble

There’s already a noticeable change in the 76ers’ play since Nick Nurse took over as head coach.

Tobias Harris is one of the league’s most efficient scorers. Jaden Springer is an elite shot blocker, but must cut down his fouling.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 126-98 home-opening victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the takeaways:

Nurse’s imprint

New coach Nick Nurse has implemented more designed and committed cutting on offense. That tactic has led to easy scoring opportunities to start the season. And Sunday was no different.

“I’ve been preaching that since training camp started,” Joel Embiid said, “‘I’m going to find you. Cut to mean it. Just expect the ball because I’m going to find you.’ And I think guys are starting to get it.

“Everybody is cutting with a purpose.”

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid carries the Sixers past the Trail Blazers, 126-98, in the home opener

But the ball movement in Nurse’s free-flowing offense has also been exceptionable. That combined with the cutting has made it hard for teams to defend Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Embiid scored a game-high 35 points against the Blazers and is fourth in the league in scoring at 31.0 per game. Maxey is sixth in scoring at 30.3 after finishing with 26 points Sunday.

Harris’ shooting

As two 30-point scorers, Embiid and Maxey garner most of the attention. But Harris is currently one of the league’s most efficient scorers. The forward is tied for eighth in the league in field-goal percentage (66.7%).

Harris had 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting against the Blazers. He made 8 of 9 shots while scoring 20 points in the 118-117 season-opening loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He’s been good,” Nurse said. “I think, again, I try to keep an eye on what’s going on with him a little and make sure I think we do probably [a] play call for him a bit more than maybe some other people just to make sure that he stays involved….”

It’s obvious that Harris and the Sixers are benefitting from Nurse’s tactic.

Springer’s maturation

Springer is showing that he’s an elite shot blocker.

The reserve guard had a massive block on Sunday. That gives him three total in two games played.

However, he has to do a better job of staying out of foul trouble. On Sunday, Springer entered the game in the second quarter and had four fouls in 3 minutes, 49 seconds. That led to a quick exit. He didn’t return until late fourth-quarter mop-up duty in the blowout victory.

“I feel like that’s just getting used to the game,” Springer said of staying out of foul trouble. “Some nights they call it some ways. So nights are different. So you got to read the refs.”

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid’s conditioning and buy-in will control Sixers’ success. Not what happens to James Harden.

That’s what some of the Sixers veterans are telling the 21-year-old.

They want him to read how the game is going and what’s being called.

But his shot-blocking ability has provided the confidence, and Springer knows he can contribute this season.

“I’m trying to stay level-headed,” he said. “Every game is going to be different, not knowing when I’m going to get my call to play or not knowing what my minutes are going to be. But being ready for anything, whatever they throw at me.”