Sixers can see future with Quentin Grimes in Philly: ‘We’ve positioned ourselves to bring him back’

It had been a little more than two months since Quentin Grimes joined the 76ers. But as the 24-year-old guard sat before the media for the final time in the 2024-25 season, he said it felt “like I’ve been here, really, the whole year.”

Following his breakout stretch with the Sixers — when he averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 28 games after arriving in a deadline-day deal — Grimes said Sunday that he “definitely” sees a longer-term future in Philly. Sixers president of basketball operation Daryl Morey agreed, speaking as an executive who plans to match an offer Grimes receives from another team as a restricted free agent this summer.

“We’re excited for him to come back,” Morey said at his end-of-season news conference. “We’ve positioned ourselves to bring him back.”

It was a sharp rise for Grimes, and a positive development during a mostly dreadful finish to the Sixers’ season.

After Grimes spent three-plus NBA seasons as a role player on three rosters — and never averaged more than 11.3 points per game — he displayed his “whole arsenal” as an attacking offensive player with the Sixers. Grimes added that he quickly connected with the Sixers’ staff and teammates, which included fellow Texan and former USA Basketball U18 teammate Tyrese Maxey. And though Grimes’ responsibilities would shift on a healthy Sixers roster anchored by Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George, Morey said Sunday that he believes Grimes’ skill set on both ends of the floor fits with that core.

Acquiring Grimes from the Dallas Mavericks in early February was an initial step toward Morey’s broader philosophy to build a younger and more dynamic complementary roster, a plan the executive reiterated Sunday.

At the time of the trade, the Sixers were still holding out hope they could pursue a spot in the play-in tournament. Grimes was viewed as a more reliable rotation option than the sent-out Caleb Martin, who battled injuries all season. At that point, Grimes also was perhaps better known as a rugged perimeter defender who had played under Kelvin Sampson at Houston and then Tom Thibodeau with the New York Knicks.

Yet as injuries piled up — and standout players got shut down — Grimes quickly morphed into the Sixers’ primary offensive option. He delivered as a three-level scorer, impressing with his ability to vault up and make shots.

He scored a career-high 44 points in a March 1 win over the Golden State Warriors, then surpassed that with 46 points in an overtime loss to his hometown Houston Rockets on March 17. He totaled 25 or more points in 12 additional games. He shot 46.9% on 16.4 field-goal attempts per game and 37.3% on 7.9 three-point attempts with the Sixers — by far the highest volume of his NBA career. Coach Nick Nurse also experimented with putting the ball more in Grimes’ hands, to evaluate if he could develop into a viable backup point guard option when Maxey rests.

“You see he’s pretty skilled,” added player development coach T.J. DiLeo, who has worked individually with Grimes since the trade. “ … There’s something in there, but he surprised me a little bit, too.”

Jared McCain, whose rookie season was off to a sensational start before mid-December meniscus surgery, is also being developed into a backup ball handler — including through “basketball yoga” playmaking drills while rehabbing. When asked Sunday if playing three-guard lineups with Maxey, McCain, and Grimes was a possibility, Nurse offered a tempered response because the coach said he must “[keep] in mind the size factor.” All three players are listed at 6-foot-4 or shorter.

“‘Q’ is kind of a little bit different situation,” Nurse said, compared to Maxey and McCain. “I think he played great. Love his fire. Love his competitiveness. Love his bounce. Got some strength. Will work at the defensive end, as well.”

Grimes now heads into an offseason with a better understanding of what it is like to be the focal point of NBA defenses. He said he hopes to sharpen his handle, along with how to better use the pick-and-roll or pindown screens to get into his shot.

“Definitely tighten up every part of my game,” Grimes said, “just knowing I was able to do and show a little bit of everything since I’ve been here.”

Grimes’ upcoming restricted free agency is one of the Sixers’ key offseason decisions.

Guerschon Yabusele, another delightful surprise in his NBA return, is an unrestricted free agent and sure to draw interest from contenders. Jared Butler, another young point guard that the Sixers acquired at the deadline, has a team option in his contract for 2025-26, while 39-year-old Kyle Lowry said he wants to play one more season and hopes it is with the Sixers. Kelly Oubre Jr. ($8.4 million), Andre Drummond ($5 million), and Eric Gordon ($3.5 million) all have player options in their deals, which if exercised would eat up salary room.

But as Grimes exited his breakout postdeadline stint with the Sixers, he echoed Morey and explained why he believes that Philly could become his longer-term NBA home.

“I’m very comfortable here already,” Grimes said. “ … I could definitely see myself being here in the future. But the NBA is a business, at the end of the day, going into the offseason. So we’ll see where that ends up.”