Fred VanVleet suffered what appeared to be a hip strain and he knew something was wrong.

The Raptors were leading 45-36, in Game 4, with the Sixers holding a 3-0 series lead, when the incident took place in the second quarter.

The Toronto Raptors point guard and leader, who is typically a cool customer on the court, became so frustrated that he committed his second foul to stop play and ripped open the top of his jersey.

It was clear that VanVleet feared he would be forced out of Game 4 of the Raptors’ first-round series against the 76ers, as he immediately walked back to the locker room in the second quarter. He did not return to the floor to start the third quarter.

It was later announced that he would not return for the remainder of the game.