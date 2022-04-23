TORONTO — Doc Rivers confirmed that 76ers MVP finalist Joel Embiid will receive an MRI on his right thumb when the team returns to Philly following Saturday’s Game 4 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Raptors.

“I think we already know what it is, to be honest,” Rivers said of the injury. “[We’ve] just got to make sure. … We feel like it’s not a great injury. I’m just gonna leave it at that.”

Embiid is officially listed as available to play Saturday with a right thumb sprain, which implies at least some ligament damage. Though Rivers acknowledged “concern” over Embiid’s status, the coach added, “the one thing we know [is] it can’t get worse.” Embiid wore tape on his hand and thumb while warming up before Saturday’s game, shooting jumpers all the way out to the three-point arc with that right hand.

Embiid participated in Friday’s practice wearing a soft brace on his hand and wrist to protect the thumb. When asked about the injury following Wednesday’s Game 3, Embiid said he started feeling pain and thinks he “might have twisted it,” but added there was “no chance” the ailment would keep him out of Saturday’s game.

Embiid, whose turnaround three-pointer in overtime lifted the Sixers to a 3-0 series lead Wednesday night, led the league in scoring (30.6 points per game) during the regular season, while adding 11.7 rebounds and a career-high 4.2 assists per game. In the first three games of the series against the Raptors, he has averaged 27.7 points on 51% shooting, 13 rebounds and two assists per game.

Scottie Barnes returns for Raptors, named Rookie of the Year

Scottie Barnes was not just announced as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Saturday afternoon. After missing the past three games with a sprained ankle, the Raptors’ do-it-all standout also was made available to play in Saturday’s Game 4.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said about two hours before tip-off that Barnes was undergoing a fitness test to evaluate his availability to play. Barnes had participated in “little parts” of Friday’s practice and was listed as doubtful to play entering Saturday.

“If they clear him, I would imagine that he’ll go out there and play,” Nurse said. “Obviously, he’s going to have to try it. If they clear him and he tries him and it doesn’t feel quite right, then he’ll be done for the night. But if he feels OK and the adrenaline gets pumping and he gets loose and gets out there, then we’ll give him a good long run — as much as he can handle.”

Barnes was voted the NBA’s top rookie after averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while providing versatile defense for the Raptors. In Game 1 of this series, he was closing in on a triple double, with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, before Embiid inadvertently stepped on his foot and sent him to the floor in pain early in the fourth quarter.

The home crowd cheered and chanted “Scot-tie!” when Barnes was shown on the video board during pregame warm-ups. He then accepted the Rookie of the Year award during a pregame ceremony featuring video congratulations from Vince Carter and Damon Stoudamire, the other Raptors achieve the honor.