TORONTO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 114-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Arena.

Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this on a night when Tobias Harris scored the final four points and posted the first triple-double of his career. Embiid finished with a game-high 36 points on 11-for-16 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and four assists. He became the first Sixer with 30 or more points in six consecutive road games since Allen Iverson in 2006. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other Sixers player to accomplish the feat.

Worst performance: Tyrese Maxey missed nine of 11 shots and finished with five points. He shot two air balls and had only one assist.

Best defensive performance: This one goes to Matisse Thybulle on a night when he made Gary Trent Jr. work hard for 19 points. The Raptors guard missed 18 of 24 shots, including going 4 of 13 on three-pointers. Thybulle finished with one block.

Best statistic: Harris posted a triple-double. He finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists to go with two steals.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid’s journey to the NBA — and his latest Sixers record — are unbelievable even to him

Worst statistic: The Raptors struggled to make stop when Yuta Watanable was on the floor. The forward was a game-worst minus 19.

Best of the best: The Sixers snapped a 15-game losing streak at Scotiabank Arena, dating back to the 2012-13 season. Now, they did beat the Raptors last season in Tampa, Fla. But they’ve struggled mightily in Toronto.