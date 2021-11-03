The streaking 76ers will be without their second-best player for an extended period of time.

Tobias Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and could be sidelined at least 10 days, according to sources. The power forward, who is vaccinated, received the positive PCR test result on Tuesday night.

A vaccinated player only has to take a test if they are symptomatic or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Harris was both. He has been experiencing fatigue and congestion.

The Sixers will be without Harris and Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) Wednesday night against the 6-1 Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center. The team will follow Wednesday’s matchup with a road contest against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

After playing back-to-backs, the Sixers will face the Bulls again inChicago on Saturday. Then they’ll have back-to-back home games against the New York Knicks (Monday) and Milwaukee Bucks (Tuesday) before hosting the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 11.

Harris is averaging 19.8 points and a team-leading 4.2 assists. The Sixers run a lot of their half-court sets through him as a point forward.

He was pulled from Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers and placed in the NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols just 40 minutes before tip off.

The Sixers can only hope that due to a vaccination usually greatly reducing symptoms and length of illness, Harris doesn’t have any lingering effects upon his return.

Last season, Seth Curry had a tough time regaining his form following a 14-day hiatus in January after clearing the COVID-19 protocols. He contracted the illness before vaccines were widely available.