Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 115-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Tyrese Maxey gets this, even in a losing effort. The Sixers point guard finished with a season-high 33 points only two nights after scoring 31 against Milwaukee Bucks. Fifteen of Maxey’s points against the Raptors came in the fourth quarter.

Worst performance: This was a tough one. Furkan Korkmaz missed eight of 11 shots en route to finishing with nine points. Korkmaz missed all five of his shots after intermission.

Best defensive performance: Andre Drummond had a game-high four blocks while starting his third straight game in place of Joel Embiid, who’s in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Drummond also finished with a game-high 12 rebounds to go with four points.

Worst statistic: Toronto center Precious Achiuwa missed nine of his 10 shot attempts.

Best statistic: The Raptors were perfect from the foul line. They made all 17 of their attempts.

Worst of the worst: Even though they’re undermanned, the Sixers (8-5) dropped third straight defeat. They’re one loss away from tying their season-worst four-game skid from 2020-21.