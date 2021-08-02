LAS VEGAS — Furkan Korkmaz is staying put.

He has agreed to a three-year, $15-million deal to remain with the 76ers, his agents at Excel Basketball revealed to the media.

The two sides came to an agreement on Monday after the 6 p.m. start to free agency. His contract can be finalized after noon on Friday.

» READ MORE: Sixers officially miss out on Kyle Lowry. Villanova alum, Philly native joins the Heat in NBA free agency

The Sixers drafted the swingman with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He joined the team after spending a year playing for Anadolu Efes and Banvit in his native Turkey.

Korkmaz, 24, averaged 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and career high 1.5 assists this past season. This will mark the second time he re-signed with the Sixers. He signed a two-year deal with the team on July 26, 2019.