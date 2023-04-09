Sixers blow past Brooklyn Nets in regular-season finale ahead of playoff matchup

NEW YORK — Doc Rivers made no attempts to skirt around the meaninglessness of the 76ers’ regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m just trying to get to see the end of the Masters,” the coach said during his pregame media availability.

These teams entered the matchup already locked into a first-round playoff series beginning next weekend in Philly. So the Sixers sat their top seven players. Nets’ standout Mikal Bridges played exactly one second, solely to keep his streak of never missing an NBA game alive. Yet a balanced scoring attack from the Sixers who were available to play Sunday paced their team to a 134-105 victory at the Barclays Center to finish with a 54-28 record.

Shake Milton (20 points, eight assists) and Paul Reed (17 points, 10 rebounds), two players expected to be in the rotation for at least part of the postseason, anchored the Sixers Sunday. But it was a big afternoon for both two-way players. Mac McClung, the NBA Slam Dunk champion and two-way guard, narrowly missed a triple-double with 20 points (including getting free for a first-quarter transition jam), nine assists and nine rebounds. Louis King, meanwhile, had 20 points in his Sixers debut.

Dewayne Dedmon (14 points, seven rebounds, four assists), Montrezl Harrell (15 points, six rebounds) and Furkan Korkmaz (11 points, four rebounds) also finished in double figures. Second-year guard Jaden Springer, a standout in Friday’s overtime win at the Atlanta Hawks after starring in the G League Finals, only played two minutes because of discomfort in the right ankle he sprained in the G League final.

That collective effort from the Sixers countered the impressive individual performance from the Nets’ Cam Thomas, who scored 46 points on 16-of-29 shooting including 6-of-8 from long range. But the Sixers turned up the defense late, doubling Thomas and pick him up full-court to prevent him from reaching 50.

The Sixers led by as many as 20 points in the first half, when Milton converted a layup that made the score 43-23 less than two minutes into the second period. That advantage dwindled to 100-94 early in the fourth quarter, before McClung hit back-to-back three-pointers to spark a 34-9 run to push the Sixers’ lead out to 29 points.

Now, the playoffs await. At least part of the Sixers-Nets playoff series schedule is expected to be revealed later Sunday.

Zero hands tipped

Before Sunday’s game, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said his team’s offense would be “bland” and “simple” against the Sixers. That was apparent for both teams, whose play took on a pick-up style.

That was because of the unconventional personnel on the floor for both teams. But there also was not much incentive to show or work on any plays or schemes, given the looming playoff matchup.

A couple indicators of the choppy play and bizarre lineups: The Sixers and Nets combined for 32 turnovers that led to 47 points.

Louis King’s debut

Rivers said before Sunday’s game that he wanted to make sure to find minutes for Louis King, the two-way wing who was the only available Sixer to not play Friday in Atlanta. And King took advantage of the opportunity, making eight of his 13 field-goal attempts (4-of-8 from three-point range) and adding three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes of his Sixers debut.

He buried a three-pointer shortly after entering the game late in the first quarter, then made a floater on the Sixers’ next possession. He then started the second half in place of Springer, hitting two three-pointers before getting behind the defense for an and-1 transition layup and hitting a pull-up jumper. Then, in the final seconds of the third quarter, he nailed an off-the-dribble three-pointer.

King, who has played in 26 career NBA games with the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons, signed a two-way contract with the Sixers in late December and helped the Delaware Blue Coats win the G League championship last week.

