Thybullle on D: In the second quarter, rookie Matisse Thybulle guarded Harden when he returned to the game. The first time, Harden blew by Thybulle, and the Sixers rookie used his 7-foot wingspan to hit the ball away, causing a turnover. Players have to know by now that Thybulle swats at the ball after getting beaten off the dribble, but he keeps being successful.