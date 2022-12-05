HOUSTON — When everything goes well for the 76ers, the ball moves freely from side to side. But when there’s adversity, it often sticks and players embrace hero ball rather than uphold the ball-movement script.

The Sixers have become wont to axe their game plan at the wrong time, and they know that needs to be corrected in order for them to become serious NBA title contenders.

“We have to play hard enough and smart enough, that’s it,” P.J. Tucker said. “Some of these games, we are not playing hard enough or smart enough. You know what I’m saying?”

Failing to stick to the plan or play hard enough has been a consistent theme in Sixers losses. And, to a man, the Sixers will tell you ball movement has been the determining factor in wins and losses. In addition to playing free, the Sixers realize they need to get back to playing solid defense.

They take a two-game losing streak into Monday’s game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. In Wednesday’s 113-85 loss in Cleveland, the Cavs shot 60.8% from the field.

“We have to lock in on the things that have been working for us, which is defending and playing free and playing together on the floor,” Tobias Harris said. “Just making each other better. But our biggest thing is defense and just our chemistry now.”

Harris benefits from hyperbaric chamber

Harris is serious about taking care of his body.

He’s particular about the food he eats and makes sure he gets proper sleep. In fact, Harris is so dedicated that the Sixers forward purchased a hyperbaric chamber five years ago.

For athletes, hyperbaric chambers increase physical performance, decrease soreness, heal inflammation, increase energy, and improve mental state.

“I’m probably in there like two, three times a week,” Harris said. “It’s like mediation for me to go in there, to just unplug and take a nap or something.”

Niang continues to fit well

Georges Niang has been a solid addition to the Sixers since signing a two-year deal in August 2021.

The reserve power forward was scheduled to play in his 100th game as Sixer on Monday night. So far this season, he has averaged 9.7 points and shot 43.1% on three-pointers with seven starts.

Niang previously spent four seasons with the Utah Jazz, averaging 5.5 points in 206 appearances with 11 starts.

“I feel like [coach Doc Rivers] has given me an opportunity to grow as a player and a person,” Niang said. “And with my role, coming in making shots, causing havoc, defending multiple positions, spacing the floor for other guys and playmaking when I can, I think it’s kind of been a perfect marriage.

“I love being here.”