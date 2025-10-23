Notable numbers and reactions to VJ Edgecombe’s stellar NBA debut

Sixers rookie V.J. Edgecombe did not disappoint in his NBA debut. The 6-foot-4, 195 pound guard from Baylor finished with 34 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the Sixers’ 117-116 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Edgecombe may have single handedly ignited excitement and hope into Sixers fans who entered the season with plenty of questions surrounding their team. In his performance, Edgecombe stayed confident despite missing two free throws that could have put the Sixers up by three with less than 10 seconds to play.

“Credit to Tyrese and the rest of the team,” Edgecombe said on the broadcast. “Everybody on the team. Credit to everybody. Man, it was just having confidence, man. My teammates kept passing me the ball and telling me to shoot it so why not. And I’ve been working on it everyday in the gym. I’m in the gym everyday working on those same shots. Hopefully, I make more next game though.”

Following the Sixers’ win, here are some notable numbers and reactions to the rookie’s NBA debut…

34

Edgecombe now holds the record for the most points made in an NBA debut in franchise history. His 34 points rank above debuts from Allen Iverson (30), Jerry Stackhouse (27), Jahlil Okafor (26), and Michael Carter-Williams (22).

Edgecombe’s 34 points also puts him third on the list in league history for most points in an NBA debut. He trails behind Wilt Chamberlain (43) and Frank Selvy (35).

14

The rookie started off hot in the first quarter, scoring 11 points in his first eight minutes. Edgecombe ultimately finished the quarter with 14 points, setting a record for the most points in the first quarter of an NBA debut — surpassing LeBron James’ 12 points on Oct. 29, 2003.

5

Edgecombe wasn’t shy in his performance. Five of his buckets came from beyond the arc. He shot 5 of 13 from three.

