VJ Edgecombe outpacing Sixers expectations — and bringing his lofty goals into view

VJ Edgecombe can do even more than the 76ers envisioned.

So on Friday, they took the ball out of Tyrese Maxey’s hands and made Edgecombe the primary ballhandler in an exhibition game, even though dribbling was a supposed weakness for the rookie.

“I think we thought, ‘OK, maybe he could play on the ball some,’ and we were talking about, ‘Let’s do it at summer league,’” coach Nick Nurse said after a 126-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the preseason finale. “But where we’re at, I think he’s way ahead of where we thought he might be, being able to do that.”

Edgecombe’s ability to bring the ball up the court created easy off-ball scoring opportunities for Maxey — ones he hadn’t seen since he played alongside James Harden two seasons ago. And it has people thinking that the Sixers may have found the perfect backcourt pairing for Maxey.

Edgecombe finished the game with 26 points, one behind Maxey’s game-high total. The third pick in June’s NBA draft also had six rebounds, three assists, and a game-high five steals in 34 minutes. Eleven of his points came in the fourth quarter on 4-for-6 shooting. His final eight points came on a personal 8-0 run to put the game out of reach.

He started the run with back-to-back rolls to the basket. Then the 20-year-old added a pair of foul shots. And after stealing the ball, Edgecombe scored on a running dunk to put the Sixers up 18 with 9 minutes, 8 seconds remaining. Having seen enough, Nurse subbed him out for good with 8:43 left.

So what stood out the most to Edgecombe about his home debut?

The five steals? Playing point guard? Scoring 11 fourth-quarter points?

“Probably the steals,” he said. “I’d say just being in the lanes, getting as much deflections as I can, being in the right spot defensively. That’s something I pride myself on. I wouldn’t say stood out, but that’s probably the best part.”

Edgecombe showed he was an athletic wing with elite defensive skills last season as a freshman at Baylor.

He was a highlight waiting to happen during his lone college season. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder was known for his scoring ability — especially in transition and at the rim. The Bahamian also possessed solid playmaking skills and defensive instincts.

He averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season. If there was a weakness, his struggles with shot creation stood out. The thought was that if Edgecombe developed a shot and worked on his ballhandling, he could be a solid NBA combo guard.

But Maxey was far from surprised by Edgecombe’s ability to handle the ball on Friday. He’s been “extremely” impressed with his backcourt mate’s comfort with the ball against NBA defenders.

“He makes good decisions,” Maxey said. “He doesn’t let people speed him up. I think he plays extremely mature for being a rookie. He’s good. He’s good at basketball.”

Barring any setback, Edgecombe will remain in the starting lineup when the Sixers open the season Wednesday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

He’ll be a part of a young backcourt rotation this season that will include Quentin Grimes and Jared McCain, who’s sidelined after right thumb surgery. And Edgecombe has lofty goals, which include winning Rookie of the Year, making the All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams, and helping the Sixers contend for a title.

“I know I worked hard to be in this position,” he said. “If I wasn’t ready for it, I wouldn’t have been here. I feel as though I just have a lot of confidence. My teammates instill confidence in me also. So, I won’t say it’s easy, but it’s basketball at the end of the day. I’m trying not to overthink it.

“I love this game so much. … It just flows naturally, man. I’m just out there having fun.”