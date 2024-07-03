Paul Reed’s days in Philly look done as Sixers seek cap space and reload at backup center

Paul Reed’s future with the 76ers was in jeopardy the moment they suffered a first-round loss to the New York Knicks. Two months later, signs are pointing toward him being part of their past.

The reserve center is reportedly expected to be waived or traded as the Sixers explore the free-agent market and potential trade options to land another forward.

The Sixers have interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets power forward Dorian Finny-Smith. They’ve also been in discussions with Miami Heat free agent and former Sixer Haywood Highsmith as a free-agent option. Houston Rockets free agent Reggie Bullock could be another option, but maybe for a minimum salary.

The Sixers are also reportedly in serious talks to send Buddy Hield to the Golden State Warriors via a sign-and-trade.

But for now, Reed’s contract is the best way for the Sixers pursue a solid free agent using cap space. They would have $9.2 million available by waiving him thanks to the clause in the contract he received last summer.

At the time, the Sixers matched the three-year, $23.5 million offer sheet he received from the Utah Jazz. However, the Sixers had to advance to the second round of this past season’s playoffs for the second and third years of his deal to be guaranteed.

Since that didn’t happen, Reed must remain on the roster until Jan. 10, 2025, for his second-year salary ($7.7 million) to become guaranteed. Then Reed must remain with the team through Jan. 10, 2026, to receive all of his third-year salary ($8.1 million).

The new bigs

Even with Reed still on the roster, the Sixers added center Adem Bona with the 41st overall pick Thursday in the NBA draft. Then on Sunday, the team agreed to sign former Sixer Andre Drummond to a two-year, $10 million contract.

Drummond was acquired to be Joel Embiid’s backup, the position Reed held last season. Meanwhile, Bona is expected to receive a standard contract instead of a two-way deal. So Reed would essentially have to compete with the 6-foot-8, 249-pound Bona for the third-string spot despite being the second-highest paid center on roster.

The logical conclusion would be to develop Bona and part ways with Reed, whose minutes would drastically decrease.

What the Sixers still need

Positions of need are power forward and reserve point guard, and Finney-Smith could help in one of those areas.

Though undersized at 6-7, 220 pounds, Finney-Smith averaged 8.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 28.4 minutes while playing both forward positions last season. The 31-year-old has career averages of 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists through nine combined seasons with the Nets and Dallas Mavericks after going undrafted out of Florida in 2016.

He’s scheduled to make $14.9 million in 2024-25 and has a player option for $15.3 million in 2025-26.

Highsmith came into the league on a Sixers two-way contract in Jan. 8, 2019. After being waived on June 24, 2019, he spent time with the Delaware Blue Coats, where he received multiple 10-day contracts with Miami before the Heat signed him to a standard contract on March 8, 2022.

The 6-7, 220-pound power forward/small forward averaged 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and shot 39.6% in 66 games with 26 starts this past season. Able to guard the one through five positions, Highsmith has blossomed into a solid three-and-D player.

Highsmith had career earnings of $4.2 million over his three NBA seasons. However, he could demand anywhere from $6 million to $8 million based on his improved play and impact as a role player. The Sixers are scouring for other options, but the 27-year-old Baltimore native could be a fallback option if the Sixers waive Reed.

Reed’s rise

Under new coach Nick Nurse, Reed was provided opportunities he didn’t receive while playing his first three seasons for Doc Rivers.

Reed averaged career highs in points (7.3), rebounds (6.0), assists (1.3), blocks (1.0) and minutes (19.4). The fourth-year veteran also shot a career-best 36.8% on three-pointers. And because Joel Embiid was sidelined with injuries, Reed made a career-high 24 starts while playing in all 82 regular-season games.

However, Reed struggled in the postseason, averaging 1.5 points on 44.4% shooting along with 2.7 rebounds in 7.2 minutes. The Sixers were outscored by 21 points during his 11 minutes, 27 seconds of action in Game 1 against the Knicks.

That began the trend of the Knicks going on runs whenever he was in the game in place of Embiid. In addition to being attacked defensively, Reed failed to score in the series’ final three games.