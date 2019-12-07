After he earned his master’s, Boumtje Boumtje worked for Siemens, an energy company in Orlando. He was a data scientist and strategy consultant there from 2015 to 2018. While he enjoyed crunching numbers, when the 76ers offered him a job as a technical scout -- which he described as being a data scientist -- in June 2018, Boumtje Boumtje jumped at the opportunity.