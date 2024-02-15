The Sixers’ pursuit of a star, Tobias Harris’ future in Philly, and more highlights from Keith Pompey’s AMA

After Joel Embiid’s injury and an active trade deadline, fans had a lot of questions about the direction of the Sixers. The Inquirer’s Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey took to Reddit on Thursday to answer all those questions ahead of the All-Star break.

You can check out the whole thread on Reddit, but here are some of the highlights …

Q: What do you think the internal belief and optimism or lack thereof is towards Ricky Council IV? Is he someone they believe can be a consistent rotation player at some point?

Keith Pompey: The Sixers are high on Ricky Council IV. They know that he has some improvements to make. However, they like how he’s seizing the moment. Now, the key thing is that Daryl Morey normally doesn’t keep two-way players for an entire season. But he’s shown that he can become a rotation player and is currently filling a need. We will get a better idea of how high they are on him once Robert Covington, Nico Batum, and De’Anthony Melton return. That’s when we will know if they believe he can get consistent minutes.

Q: On trade deadline day, how close did the Sixers really ever get to making a bigger move, like trading for DeMar DeRozan? Did getting Buddy Hield early in the day change the outlook for the front office in terms of going for a big star?

Pompey: With Chicago, the Bulls decided that they wanted to keep DeMar DeRozan. Both sides appear to be looking ahead to an extension in the offseason. The Bulls wanted to keep him and some of their other core players intact. In regards to Buddy, he’s a guy that Sixers have been linked to for a while. I was NEVER under the impression the Sixers would go after a big star. They’re waiting for free agency.

Q: What’s a realistic timetable for Embiid’s return? Will he play significant basketball later this season?

Pompey: I think six to eight weeks is realistic. Usually, the return time is four to six weeks for his procedure. Six to eight weeks gives him two more weeks to get in shape.

Q: Do you believe the Sixers will be aggressive in pursuing another star this offseason or look to fill the roster with more complementary players with Tyrese Maxey and Embiid? If they plan to be aggressive, have you heard any names that they’re especially interested in?

Pompey: Yes, I believe the Sixers will be aggressive in pursuing a star in free agency. From what I’m hearing, their interest in Paul George is for real. So yes, they are definitely going after another star. But with Joel Embiid and Paul Reed the only standard contract players under contract past this season, they are going to have to go after stars and complementary players. They need to fill out the roster.

Q: How do you envision our guard rotation looking as De’Anthony Melton comes back? We have a pretty crowded backcourt now with Maxey, Hield, Cameron Payne, Melton, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry.

Pompey: I envision Maxey and Hield starting unless they decide to play Buddy at the three. But if he’s the 2 guard, I see him and Maxey starting. Lowry as the backup PG. Melton as a reserve 2, and Payne as the third PG. I see Oubre moving to reserve small forward.

Q: With Daryl Morey clearly going the cap space route, are there any players currently on the team you feel strongly that will stay/leave in the offseason?

Pompey: I feel strongly about Maxey and Hield coming back. I believe Tobias Harris is gone.

Q: How many hours a week do you work being a sports reporter and hosting a Sixers podcast?

Pompey: I stopped counting a long time ago. I’m usually working throughout the day. But I usually get home from games at 12:30 a.m. or 1 a.m. Then, I get up at 4 a.m. to watch TV, have coffee. Then, I work out at 5 a.m. afterward, I’ll do the podcast at 7 a.m. and begin the rest of my day. So I put in a lot of hours. I’m afraid to count them. LOL