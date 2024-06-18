Sixers hold offseason workout with former first-round pick Sam Dekker

The 76ers worked out former NBA first-round pick Sam Dekker, sources confirm. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark was first to report the news.

Dekker, a 6-foot–9 forward, last played in the league during the 2021-22 season when he logged one minute with the Toronto Raptors before being waived him on Nov. 6, 2021.

But there was a lot of hype surrounding Dekker coming out of the University of Wisconsin following his junior season in 2015. He was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 18th pick during that summer’s draft. At the time, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was Rockets general manager.

After two seasons with the Rockets, Dekker had stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and Raptors. He averaged 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in five NBA seasons.

After being waived by the Raptors, Dekker went overseas. He signed with Bahçeşehir Koleji of the Turkish Basketball Super League. He spent the last two seasons playing for the London Lions of the British Basketball League.

Dekker led the Lions to the BBL championship and was named league MVP during his first season.