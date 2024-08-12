The Sixers will open the 2024-25 season at home against Doc Rivers and the Bucks

The Sixers will open the NBA season against their former coach Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 23 at the Wells Fargo Center, a league official confirmed to The Inquirer.

The game will be the regular-season Sixers debut for Paul George, the team’s headline addition of the offseason, plus fellow newcomers Caleb Martin, Reggie Jackson, and Eric Gordon, as well as the return of Andre Drummond.

Advertisement

This is the second consecutive year that the Sixers will open against Milwaukee. The team went 0-3 against the Bucks last season, including two losses after Rivers was hired at midseason. Both teams lost in the first round of the playoffs in six games, the Sixers against the Knicks and the Bucks against the Pacers.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid got better with Team USA at the Olympics. Will he be better with the Sixers, too? | Marcus Hayes

The two teams are projected to be near the top of the Eastern Conference again in 2024-25, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard starring for Milwaukee and the new-look trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and George teaming up for the Sixers.

Other opening-day games that have been reported include Celtics vs. Knicks and Lakers vs. Timberwolves.

Last week, The Inquirer confirmed that the Sixers will also play on Christmas Day, which is traditionally the NBA’s marquee day of games, as they’re set to visit the defending champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid won his Olympic gold medal by sitting back and watching Steph Curry, just like everyone else | Mike Sielski

The full NBA schedule is expected to be released soon.

Staff writer Keith Pompey contributed to this article.