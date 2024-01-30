Sixers grades: Paul Reed’s defensive struggles; KJ Martin’s movement with the ball

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 76ers suffered a 130-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night at the Moda Center.

Center: D+

Paul Reed’s offense was solid with 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting. However, Reed struggled on defense. He was overmatched and looked confused at times even though he had two blocks. The fourth-year veteran didn’t come close to duplicating Saturday’s stellar performance against Denver.

Mo Bamba was active after missing the previous seven games with a knee injury. He had a block and a steal while doing a better job of guarding Blazers center Deandre Ayton. But he committed five fouls in 19 minutes.

Forwards: C-

Tobias Harris was still ailing from the flu, but wanted to help his teammates. While he gave effort, the standout forward struggled to find his groove. In the first half, he had four points on 1-for-7 shooting, including missing his three three-pointers. He regrouped by making his first two shots in the third quarter. Harris ended up with nine points on 3-for-9 shooting.

Nico Batum rebounded well and played his role on offense. But the Sixers need to find more three-point opportunities for him.

Marcus Morris’ offense was a big lift off the bench. The sixth man came in and provided instant offense. However, he cooled off after intermission for the second straight game.

Danuel House Jr. didn’t do much, statistically (two points in 16 minutes). However, he displayed great energy on defense.

KJ Martin showcased his physicality against Jerami Grant. But he was overmatched, as Grant was a bad matchup due to his length. But Martin was solid with his off-the-ball play on offense.

Guards: B

Kelly Oubre Jr. needs to knock down his open looks from behind the three-point line. But he’s had a lot of success attacking the basket like he did in Saturday’s game against the Nuggets.

Patrick Beverley is playing like someone who wants to make the Sixers coaching staff think long and hard about taking him out of the starting lineup. He thrived in his second consecutive game as the staring point guard in place of the injured Tyrese Maxey (sprained left ankle). He’s been solid on both ends of the floor with his playmaking.

Furkan Korkmaz was the second player off the bench, subbing out Beverley 4 minutes, 16 seconds into the game. He had a poor start, missing a wide-open shot and an errant pass to Batum for a turnover under the basket. Korkmaz ended up missing all three of his attempts.