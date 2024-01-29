NBA expected to investigate Joel Embiid’s late scratch from Saturday’s game vs. Denver Nuggets

PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA is expected to investigate 76ers center Joel Embiid’s late scratched shortly before tip-off of Saturday’s 111-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. A source believes the team is likely be fined for failing to follow protocol.

Another source said the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder will miss Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers with left knee soreness. As a result, he’s now in jeopardy of missing out on the opportunity to win back-to-back MVP awards.

According to the new collective bargaining agreement, players are required to participate in a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for the NBA’s regular-season awards, including MVP. As a result, Embiid can miss only five of the Sixers’ remaining 37 games after Monday to be eligible to win his second straight MVP.

Embiid’s absence on Saturday was a surprise to the Nuggets and didn’t sit well with Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

“I don’t know how you go from being active, available to out,” Malone said. “I’m sure the league will do their due diligence because that’s frowned upon. We’ve had situations this year where we talked to the league. They told us if a player goes from active to out, there’s going to be an investigation.”

Embiid was not listed on the injury report despite appearing to reinjure his left knee on an awkward fall during Thursday’s 134-122 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He even acknowledged that the knee bothered him following that game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“I haven’t been feeling too well, but I just got to keep battling,” he said of his knee. “I can manage it, and go from there.”

While there were concerns that the injury would sideline him Saturday in Denver, Embiid told people that he was going to play. He even went through his pregame workout, but was ruled out around 15 minutes before the game.

“(Embiid) really wanted to play,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said. “The medical team did not deem him fit to play.”

Embiid was on hand for Monday morning’s shootaround at The Rose Garden. He, Tyrese Maxey (sprained left ankle) and Tobias Harris (illness) were officially listed as questionable against the Blazers before sources said that Embiid was downgraded and ruled out.

“Joel hurt his knee in the Indiana game,” Malone said. “That’s real. We watched the game. He hurt his knee in that Indiana game. So I’m sure he really is hurt, but it’s really tough for a player and a team like us preparing for them [Saturday], and then all of a sudden he’s out.”

Harris’ status

Asked if he thinks he’ll play against the Blazers, Harris responded, “Yeah … I’m looking forward to [trying to play].”

The power forward would provide a big boost if he’s able to play after missing the past two games with illness. He came down with the flu after the Sixers’ 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22.

“I had a high fever for like the past three, four nights,” Harris said. “I’m trying to recover, really. I usually don’t get sick like that. But it’s bad. It’s really bad.”

Harris still isn’t 100%. But he thinks he’s now able to contribute without harming his body.