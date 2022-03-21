Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 93-88 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Precious Achiuwa gets this for scoring 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds. Seven of the Raptors forward’s points came in the fourth quarter. Achiuwa was a plus-7 in 34 minutes.

Worst performance: This goes to Khem Birch. The Raptors post player missed five of his six shots while scoring four points. He also was a team-worst minus-16 in 22 minutes.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle gets this thanks for his season-high four blocks to go with three steals. The Sixers swingman was solid on both ends of the court, scoring 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

Worst statistic: Georges Niang was a plus-minus nightmare. The Sixers reserve power forward was a minus-21 in 11 minutes, 24 seconds of action in the first half. He finished the game with a minus-22 in 29 minutes.

Best statistic: The Raptors feasted on the glass. Toronto outrebounded the Sixers, 56-40. The Raptors had a 20-5 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Worst of the worst: The Sixers offense went bye bye after the first quarter. After scoring 37 points in the first period, they scored 51 the rest of the game.