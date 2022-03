Sixers center Joel Embiid reaches for the loose basketball on the floor against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 93-88 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Precious Achiuwa gets this for scoring 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds. Seven of the Raptors forward’s points came in the fourth quarter. Achiuwa was a plus-7 in 34 minutes.

Worst performance: This goes to Khem Birch. The Raptors post player missed five of his six shots while scoring four points. He also was a team-worst minus-16 in 22 minutes.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle gets this thanks for his season-high four blocks to go with three steals. The Sixers swingman was solid on both ends of the court, scoring 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

Worst statistic: Georges Niang was a plus-minus nightmare. The Sixers reserve power forward was a minus-21 in 11 minutes, 24 seconds of action in the first half. He finished the game with a minus-22 in 29 minutes.

Best statistic: The Raptors feasted on the glass. Toronto outrebounded the Sixers, 56-40. The Raptors had a 20-5 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Worst of the worst: The Sixers offense went bye bye after the first quarter. After scoring 37 points in the first period, they scored 51 the rest of the game.