Who knew Shake Milton would become the 76ers’ savior?

All indications suggest that this is what his recent stretch has morphed into, with Milton stealing the show and changing his career narrative as the focal point of the undermanned squad.

“He’s comfortable,” coach Doc Rivers said.

And Milton’s comfort level noticeably elevated after each game during his first five starts in place of Tyrese Maxey, who is sidelined with a left foot fracture.

“It really is,” Rivers said. “The difference with Shake now and in the past is you don’t see him forcing it. … He just keeps it simple. And that is great to see from him. That’s a whole different version of him.”

» READ MORE: P.J. Tucker needs to feel involved on offense for Sixers to succeed and avoid Al Horford 2.0

That new approach has enabled Milton to head into Monday night’s 104-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center with an eye-popping five-game stretch with Maxey, Harden and Joel Embiid (left mid-foot sprain). It was a stretch where he averaged 23.6 points on 60.6% shooting from the field, including a 52.0% mark from beyond the three-point line.Milton also shot 95.0% from the foul line while averaging 6.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 3.2 turnovers in 38.6 minutes.

One of his best games came during Sunday night’s 133-103 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. Milton had a season-high 29 points on 10-for-13 shooting along with seven assists and just one turnover in 37 minutes, 42 seconds.

With Embiid back, Milton still played a major role in Monday’s win. He finished with 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and zero turnovers while logging a team-high 39 minutes, 33 seconds.

“He is playing,” Danuel House Jr. said, “playing the right way. The hole is as big as the beach. Keep shooting it. That’s the only thing we want him to do. Keep playing the way you have been playing.”

Milton’s ability to score is not a secret.

He was the Sixers’ best offensive threat in last season’s Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Milton also started 24 of the 40 games he played during the 2019-20 season.

He averaged 19.4 points while shooting 60.5% on three-pointers in the final seven games — all starts — heading into the NBA’s COVID-19 shutdown. His highlight during that stretch was a career-high 39 points against the Los Angeles Clippers, who were coached by Doc Rivers at the time.

In the process, Milton made seven of nine three-pointers and tied an NBA record for the most consecutive three-pointers made with 13 over three games. He hit that mark after knocking down five straight against the Clippers.

But that seemed like ancient history at the start of this season. Milton was buried at the end of the bench after the offseason acquisitions of House and De’Anthony Melton.

Milton didn’t enter three of the Sixers’ first four games. In his lone appearance, he logged just 6 minutes, 13 seconds with no shot attempts.

But he started to see more action as the Sixers’ injuries piled up, with his minutes increasing after James Harden suffered a strained tendon in his right foot against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 2. Then came the Nov. 18 home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, when Maxey suffered a fracture while stepping on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter.

With Harden and Maxey out, Milton was placed in the lineup at the start of the second half, and started each of the following six games.

» READ MORE: Sixers vs. Hawks takeaways: Embiid is still the man, Matisse Thybulle’s their best defender and Tobias Harris needs to stay essential

In that new role, he was charged with scoring and creating for others. In the past, Milton was known for getting buckets. Ballhandling, especially when pressured, was a weakness. His decision making also wasn’t always ideal. But he’s now making the right reads while doing a solid job handling the ball.

“I would say probably just more so experience,” Milton said of becoming well-rounded. “And being able to be in the league five years, seeing a lot and being able to develop, getting a better sense of the game.”

Milton gives his teammates a lot of credit for his recent success. He says they push him to remain aggressive and to keep making plays for others.

“Just having people down really gives us an opportunity to really step up,” Milton said. “I think everybody on the team has looked at it as we can come together, play hard, and have some opportunities to make some things happen and hopefully get a few wins.”