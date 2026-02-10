Sixers signing former Bulls guard Dalen Terry to a two-way contract

The 76ers are signing Dalen Terry to a two-way contract.

This deal comes after the 6-foot-6 swingman was waived Friday by the New Orleans Pelicans, which came one day after he was traded twice. The Chicago Bulls traded him to the New York Knicks in exchange for former Sixers power forward Guerschon Yabusele and cash. Hours later the Knicks traded Terry, two second-round picks and cash to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jose Alvarado and the draft rights of Latavious Williams.

The Sixers (30-23) had a two-way spot available after converting Dominick Barlow’s deal to a standard contract on Thursday. MarJon Beauchamp and Jabari Walker are the team’s other players on two-way contracts.

The Bulls selected Terry with the No. 18 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He averaged 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 204 games with seven starts in 3 ½ seasons with the Bulls.

Terry, who has a 7-foot wing span, is regarded a high-energy player and versatile perimeter defender. Recognized for active hands, the 23-year-old has the ability to generate deflections.

His best game of the season came in the Bulls’ 128-126 victory over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 14. Terry finished with a season-high 11 points while making 3 of 4 three-pointers, along with five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. He also shot a career-best 41.3% from deep this year.

As a two-way player, Terry can be active for 18 of the Sixers’ final 29 games. They’ll return to action on Wednesday against the Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena before heading into the seven-day NBA All-Star Break.