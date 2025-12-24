Sixers waive rookie two-way guard Hunter Sallis after loss to the Nets

The 76ers waived rookie Hunter Sallis, who was on a two-way, following Tuesday’s 114-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The team made the move to sign MarJon Beauchamp to a two-way contract. Beauchamp was a member of the Delaware Blue Coasts, the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate. The 6-foot-6 swingman has three years of NBA experience after being selected 24th in the 2022 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Beauchamp could get an opportunity to provide depth for the Sixers (16-12), who need another athletic wing with Kelly Oubre Jr. sidelined with a left knee sprain.

Sallis, a 6-4 combo guard, logged the final minute of Tuesday’s contest. In seven games with the Sixers, the Nebraska native scored seven points on 3-for-5 shooting to go with four assists, one rebound, and five turnovers in 25 minutes. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists through eight games with the Blue Coats.

Beauchamp averaged 26.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists with Delaware in two regular-season games. He averaged 18.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in the five games during the Tip-Off Tournament.

The Bucks traded the 25-year-old to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Kevin Porter Jr. on Feb. 6. However, the Clippers released Beauchamp on March 1. Three days later, he signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks for the remainder of last season.

Sallis signed with the Sixers as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest.

Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker are the Sixers’ other players on two-way contracts.