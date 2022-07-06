SALT LAKE CITY — It’s official: P.J. Tucker and Danuel House are members of the 76ers.

The Sixers signed both Tucker and House to their free-agent contracts on Wednesday. Tucker signed a three-year, $33.2 million deal. Meanwhile, House inked a two-year, $8.5 million contract.

As a result, there will be a Houston Rockets reunion in Philly with House, Tucker, James Harden, and Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey all connected to the franchise.

Tucker, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound power forward, averaged just 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this past season for the Miami Heat. But he shot a career-best 41.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Tucker also has a physical presence on defense and can guard multiple positions while battling for rebounds despite being 37 years old. Offensively, he creates a matchup problem for opposing post players as a small-ball post player. And he brings a toughness the Sixers desperately need.

Meanwhile, House played this season for the Rockets, New York Knicks, and Utah Jazz. The 6-6 reserve swingman averaged 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 42 combined games with seven starts.

House, 29, was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, as a Washington Wizards rookie during the 2016-17 season. He had brief stints with the Phoenix Suns’ and Golden State Warriors’ organizations before getting his break as an NBA three-and-D player with the Rockets. Ideally, he’s a guy who can make spot-up three-pointers. But he’s had some up-and-down seasons.

House, out of Texas A&M, played 3½ seasons for the Rockets before being waived on Dec. 18. Harden, 32, spent a little over eight seasons with the Rockets before forcing a trade to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 13, 2021. Tucker spent 3½ seasons in Houston before being dealt to Milwaukee at the 2021 trade deadline.

The Sixers signed Trevelin Queen to a two-year contract on Friday that is partially guaranteed for around $300,000 next season. They also inked Julian Champagnie to a two-way contract on Saturday.