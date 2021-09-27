The 76ers signed Shaquille Harrison to a training camp deal.

The combo guard played for the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz last season. Harrison averaging 2.1 points in a combined 34 games played. The 27-year-old also had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls during his four-year career.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder has averages of 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 173 career games with 23 starts.

In other news, Sixers scout Drew Nicholas has left the Sixers for the position with the Boston Celtics, according to multiple league sources. The former Maryland standout has been with the Sixers since Sept. 25, 2019.