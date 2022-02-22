The 76ers found a backup center for Joel Embiid — at least a temporary one.

A league source confirmed the team will sign Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract. NBC Sports Philadelphia was first to report the news.

The 7-foot, 240-pounder played for the Dallas Mavericks this season before being waived on Jan. 15. He averaged 1.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 9.8 minutes in 18 appearances with two starts. Cauley-Stein last played on Nov. 27.

The Sixers will be Cauley-Stein’s fourth team after being drafted sixth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2015.

The Sixers were in search of a backup center for Joel Embiid after trading Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10 as part of the James Harden deal. Cauley-Stein has averages of 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 420 career games with the Kings, Golden State Warriors and Mavericks.