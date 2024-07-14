Sixers will sign draft pick Adem Bona to four-year, $8 million contract

LAS VEGAS — The 76ers will sign Adem Bona to a four-year, $8 million deal, a source confirmed Sunday night.

Bona was selected with the 41st pick in last month’s NBA draft. The 6-foot-8 center out of UCLA is averaging 6.3 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks through four summer league games.

Bona will serve as the Sixers’ third-string center behind 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond.

The Nigerian-born player, who has a Turkish passport, will fill multiple needs as an offensive rebounder and shot blocker.

He averaged 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks as a UCLA sophomore last season. The 21-year-old was the Pac-12 defensive player of the year and twice was named to the conference all-defensive team.

Bona was named the conference freshman of the year and to the Pac-12 all-freshman team in 2023.