Sixers are expected to sign Kelly Oubre Jr. to a one-year deal

The 76ers are expected to sign Kelly Oubre Jr. to a one-year, veteran minimum deal, several sources have confirmed.

The swingman’s addition brings the Sixers’ training camp roster to the league maximum of 21 players. NBA teams can carry a maximum of 18 players in the regular season. That includes 15 on standard contracts and three two-way players.

The 6-foot-7, 203-pounder averaged a career-high 20.3 points last season with the Charlotte Hornets.

The eight-year veteran could be a good addition for a team in need of sharpshooting reserve perimeter players after parting ways with Jalen McDaniels, Shake Milton, and Georges Niang in free agency. Oubre had 10 games with at least four three-pointers last season. He had a season-high seven while scoring 29 points against the Miami Heat on Nov. 10.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Oubre out of Kansas with the 15th pick in the 2015 draft. He was immediately traded to the Washington Wizards. The 27-year-old also had stops with the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.