Tyrese Maxey scores a career-high 52 as Sixers top Spurs in double OT for fifth straight win

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The 76ers played a lot of games without Joel Embiid. But Nick Nurse was still eager to see how they would respond without him on Sunday night.

“It hasn’t been easy most nights,” the Sixers coach said before his team faced the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

“It turns us into having to play really, really well and really hard,” Nurse added. “Hopefully some of these guys can make up for him. But we are missing not only his scoring but shot blocking, space creation, and shot creation, all that stuff.”

Fortunately for Nurse, he had Tyrese Maxey available against the Spurs. The All-Star point guard scored a career-high 52 points to lead the Sixers to 133-126 victory in double overtime on a night when they were also missing starters Tobias Harris and Kyle Lowry.

While Maxey did most of the damage, the Sixers put the game away with a 10-0 run to end the second overtime.

Maxey joined Allen Iverson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Embiid as the only players in franchise history to score 50 or more points at least three times in a season. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 26 points, while Paul Reed, starting in place of Embiid, had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ricky Council IV had 11 points off the bench.

Victor Wembanyama excelled for the Spurs. The presumptive rookie of the year finished with 33 points along with game highs of 18 rebounds and seven blocks. The 7-foot-4 post player also altered numerous other shot attempts on a night when he made 5 of 10 three-pointers.

The Sixers improved to 44-35 and extended their winning streak to five games. They also moved into seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. They’re a half-game ahead of the eighth-place Miami Heat with three games remaining.

The Sixers may have a tough time catching the sixth-place Indiana Pacers after they defeated the Heat, 117-115 on Sunday.

They would have to win two of their remaining three games while the Pacers lost two of their final three in order to finish sixth. However, the Sixers are in the driver’s seat to clinch the No. 7 seed and host the Heat in a No. 7 vs. No. 8 Play-in Tournament game on April 16.

Before their 135-120 road victory over the Toronto Raptors on March 31, the Sixers struggled while Embiid was sidelined with a torn meniscus in his left knee. At times, they resembled a lottery team. But once he returned, the Sixers posted three straight victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat, and Memphis Grizzlies over a span of five days. No surprisingly, Embiid had Sunday off because it was the second night of a back-to-back.

Lowry has not played in both nights of back-to-backs since joining the Sixers on Feb. 13. Harris missed his third consecutive game with a bone bruise in his knee.

The Sixers improved to 15-27 in games without Embiid this season.

Up next

The Sixers return home to play the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Pistons (13-65) have the league’s worst record. Chimezie Metu is coming off a 20-point, seven-rebound, three-assist performance in Saturday’s 113-100 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The power forward went 9-for-9 from the field.