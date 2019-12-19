By the time the halftime buzzer mercifully sounded, the Sixers had been outscored 27-7, with the Heat taking a 56-48 lead into the locker room. It didn’t get any better in the second half, with the lack of ballhandling to complement Simmons on repeated display. Early in the fourth quarter, Duncan Robinson hit a three-pointer to give the Heat a 94-80 lead that would soon grow even further. The Sixers would cut the deficit to two on a Tobias Harris corner three with 25 seconds remaining, and Kendrick Nunn would miss two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to give the Sixers a chance to tie. But Al Horford missed a three pointer with under five seconds left and Bam Adebayo hit a couple of free throws to seal the Sixers’ first home loss of the season.