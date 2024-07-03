Matt Brase will coach the Sixers’ summer league team in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, a source told The Inquirer on Wednesday morning.

Brase, 42, is entering his second season as an assistant on Nick Nurse’s Sixers staff. He worked under Nurse with the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets’ G League affiliate, before becoming that team’s head coach in 2015. He is also the head coach of the upstart Haitian national team, and recently spent one season as the head coach of Pallacanestro Varese of the Italian League.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Q&A with Sixers assistant Matt Brase on growing up in coaching and life without Joel Embiid

Brase is known as an offensive-minded coach, with a laid-back approach while working with players.

The Sixers begin summer league play with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Salt Lake City on Monday, and play the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz over the next two days. The Sixers will play their first game in Las Vegas against the Detroit Pistons on July 13.

The Sixers’ summer league team is expected to include recent draft picks Jared McCain and Adem Bona.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ path to Paul George was months in the making, but these dominoes still needed to fall