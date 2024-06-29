Source: Sixers decline Jeff Dowtin’s deal for next season
The point guard, who averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 assists in 12 games played this past season, will become an unrestricted free agent.
The 76ers declined Jeff Dowtin Jr.’s team option for the 2024-25 season ahead of Saturday night’s deadline, according to a league source. As a result, the point guard will become an unrestricted free agent.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 assists in 12 games last season. His best game of the season came in a road loss to the Phoenix Suns on March 20. He finished with a career-high 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting to go along with five assists.
The 27-year-old originally signed a two-way contract with the Sixers on March 2 before it converted to a standard deal on April 4.
In his four-year NBA career, Dowtin has averaged 2.9 points and 1.5 assists in 46 games with the Sixers, Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks.
Twenty-five of those games came in the 2022-23 season as a Raptors two-way player under Sixers coach Nick Nurse. Dowtin, a Maryland native, was an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island, where he played from 2016 to 2020, garnering third-team All-Atlantic 10 honors as a senior.