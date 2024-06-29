Source: Sixers decline Jeff Dowtin’s deal for next season

The 76ers declined Jeff Dowtin Jr.’s team option for the 2024-25 season ahead of Saturday night’s deadline, according to a league source. As a result, the point guard will become an unrestricted free agent.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder averaged 4.3 points and 2.3 assists in 12 games last season. His best game of the season came in a road loss to the Phoenix Suns on March 20. He finished with a career-high 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting to go along with five assists.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old originally signed a two-way contract with the Sixers on March 2 before it converted to a standard deal on April 4.

In his four-year NBA career, Dowtin has averaged 2.9 points and 1.5 assists in 46 games with the Sixers, Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Twenty-five of those games came in the 2022-23 season as a Raptors two-way player under Sixers coach Nick Nurse. Dowtin, a Maryland native, was an undrafted free agent out of Rhode Island, where he played from 2016 to 2020, garnering third-team All-Atlantic 10 honors as a senior.