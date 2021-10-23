The 76ers could have a center shortage in Sunday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Reserve Andre Drummond is listed as doubtful with a sprained right ankle for contest at the Paycom Center, while Joel Embiid is questionable with right knee soreness.

Embiid finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks, two steals, and three turnovers in Friday night’s home-opening loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Drummond finished with four points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks, and one turnover.

Power forward Georges Niang or second-year power forward/center Paul Reed could be options to start if Embiid and Drummond are unavailable to play. Niang and Drummond were signed this offseason to provide front-court depth.

Shake Milton (right ankle), Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Grant Riller (left knee) will remain sidelined for the Sixers (1-1). The Thunder (0-2) have lost their two games by an average of 27 points.

Following Sunday, the Sixers will complete their two-game road trip against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.