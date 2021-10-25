OKLAHOMA CITY — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 115-103 victory over the Oklahoma City on Sunday at Paycom Center.

Best performance: Seth Curry earned this on a night he came close to breaking a Sixers franchise record.

The Sixers shooting guard finished with a season-high 28 points while making 7 of 10 three-pointers. Curry did most of his damage in the first quarter, scoring 23 points and hitting 6 of 7 threes.

Worst performance: The Thunder reserve guard Theo Maledon missed both of his shot attempts while failing to score a point. He also was tied for a game-worst minus-16 while playing 13 minutes.

Best defensive performance: Joel Embiid was the most versatile player on the floor but his defense made the difference. The Sixers center finished with three blocks and one steal to go with 22 points, a game-high nine rebounds and a team-high six assists. His defensive highlight was an insane block on Darius Bazley’s dunk attempt. Embiid’s force on the ball knocked Bazley to the floor.

Worst statistic: The Thunder three-point shooting missed the mark. They shot 8 of 31, which is good for 25.8%.

Best statistic: We’re back to Curry, whose first-quarter three-pointers helped him join Jodie Meeks as the only Sixers player with at least six three-pointers in a single quarter.

Best of the best: The Sixers’ balanced attack deserves attention. All five starters and sixth man Georges Niang scored at least 11 points. While Curry and Embiid were the scoring leaders, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey both had 14 points. Niang had 12, while Danny Green added 11.