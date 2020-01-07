That might not be worthy of a 30-for-30, but it was something, especially when you consider that Scott had not hit multiple threes in a game since Dec. 21. He entered the game shooting just .341 from three-point range on the season, which would be his lowest mark over a full season since his second year in the league. He entered the night having missed 15 of his last 18 over a six-game stretch. It’s been that kind of season for the veteran stretch four. After starting the year shooting .396 from deep in his first 17 games, Scott endured a 1-for-16 slump, followed it with a 15-for-30, and then followed that by shooting .233 in the nine games heading into Monday night.