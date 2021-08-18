The 76ers announced Ticketmaster as their new official ticketing partner on Wednesday morning.

The deal, which signals a move away from Stubhub, also includes the G-league affiliate, Delaware Blue Coats. A big factor for the Sixers in the change is an effort to make the ticket market more easily accessible. With Ticketmaster, fans will be able to buy, sell, transfer and access tickets.

“Ticketmaster has a reputation for being a leader in innovation and providing a best-in-class experience,” Sixers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “We are thrilled to partner with a brand that puts fans first and whose products will enhance the ticketing experience for our 76ers fans.”

Ticketmaster is also hoping to add to the fan experience with promotions that include seat upgrades and contests.

The full 2021-22 Sixers schedule release is expected later this week. Tickets will be made available soon afterward.