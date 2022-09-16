Last month, we received one of the first signs that NBA basketball is right around the corner when the 76ers — and the league at large — released their 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Another indication came Friday as the Sixers placed single-game tickets on sale for the upcoming season. Before the release, full-season ticket plans were available, as well as offerings for fans who preferred to lock in seats through half-season (21-22 games) or partial (10-11 games) plans.

The major headline from this season’s release is the effort to accommodate fans who cannot commit to long-term ticket plans. In an effort to cater to that subset, the Sixers have made a substantial increase in the available seats for single-game buyers, while also improving the quality of those seats, according to the team.

This measure meets what will be a hot ticket this year with high expectations and marquee games awaiting the Sixers, who will start the season with Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and P.J. Tucker serving as team anchors from the start of the year.

“We’ve been fortunate to see incredible demand for 76ers tickets over the last five years, and it’s continued to grow after a really strong offseason,” said Ben Cobleigh, Sixers senior vice president of ticket sales and services. “Ahead of the 22-23 season, we’ve made a concentrated effort to not only continue to deliver a world-class experience for our Society 76 season ticket members, but also open up new inventory and flexible options to accommodate even more 76ers fans.

“From single-game tickets to partial plans to group and theme night packages, we now have more opportunities than ever before for fans to come out and support the team.”

